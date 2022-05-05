Troopers from 5 states to patrol roads Mother’s Day weekend during “Slow Down, Move Over” campaign

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the Patrol is joining other National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7 states in a Slow Down, Move Over enforcement campaign.

Troopers from Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska hope this campaign reminds drivers to obey speed limits and to move over for emergency vehicles this Mother’s Day weekend and every time they see emergency vehicles with lights displayed working on the side of the roadway. Mother’s Day is May 8 and law enforcement agencies from this region will be working toward preventing crashes, saving lives, and raising awareness about the dangers of speed from May 6-8, 2022.

Nationally, in 2020, 30% of all crash fatalities were related to speeding. According to NHTSA, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to be fatal than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph, and nearly five times as likely on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below.

“Too many people die each year in speed-related crashes,” said Col. Olson. “We are committed to raising awareness and targeting enforcement in our effort to save lives. In 2020, 421 people died in speed-related crashes in our state. These crashes didn’t have to happen. We are reminding drivers to pay attention, wear their seat belts, and obey all posted speed limits. Make it home to your mom on Mother’s Day.”

In 2020, more than 11,200 lives were lost across the United States in speed-related traffic crashes – a 17% increase from 2019. Any time drivers speed, they put themselves, their passengers, and other drivers and pedestrians at risk.

Operating a vehicle above the posted speed limit significantly reduces the driver’s ability to slow a vehicle when necessary or to steer safely around an unexpected curve, another vehicle, or hazardous object in the roadway. Missouri’s troopers hope drivers keep their mothers in mind when traveling over the weekend.

Move Over laws help emergency vehicles, law enforcement, and tow trucks by requiring all drivers to move over a lane or if they are unable to do so safely, slow down when they see flashing lights.

This Mother’s Day as you get behind the wheel, please remember to Slow Down and Move Over.