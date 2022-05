Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The new Lewis Creek Bridge on Linn County Route 139, approximately 1 mile north of Meadville, is now open after closing for replacement in February.

This marks the fourth bridge completed as part of the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program, a design-build contract that will replace 31 poor condition bridges across northern Missouri. Lehman-Wilson was named the contractor for the program.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with them by always buckling up and moving over in work zones.