Harrison County Route A to close for bridge project, I-35 will be impacted

A bridge rehabilitation project will soon close Harrison County Route A. The project, led by contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will replace the deck of the Route A bridge over Interstate 35 at Exit 99, between Bethany and Eagleville. The project will impact traffic on both Route A and I-35.

Interstate impacts:

May 16 – 20, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily: I-35 under the bridge will be closed in both directions Interstate traffic will be directed up and over the on/off ramps at the exit during the overnight hours. Motorists could experience delays and may wish to use an alternate route.

May 20 through September 2022: I-35 may be narrowed to one lane through the project work zone with a 12-foot width restriction.

Route A impacts:

May 16 – September 2022: bridge over I-35 closed to all traffic

May 16 – 20, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily: ramps closed. No access to I-35 from Route A, any direction, during overnight hours

Saturday, May 21 through September 2022: ramps to I-35 open, bridge closed Traffic will be detoured on I-35 to the next exit Example: Westbound traffic on Route A wanting to go south on I-35 will use the ramps to go north on I-35 to Exit 106, cross the interstate in Eagleville, and head back south on I-35



All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.