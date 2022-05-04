Audio: Marijuana legalization gains ground in Missouri and Washington DC

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Both the state and Congress have taken small steps closer to legalizing recreational pot.

An effort to legalize adult-use marijuana has cleared a step towards getting on the statewide ballot. The campaign called Legal Missouri 2022 says it has more than 325,000 signatures ready for Sunday’s deadline. The Sec of State will require at least 180,000 valid signatures.

Meanwhile, in Washington DC, senators from both parties are looking at legislation to help marijuana business connect to banking -and they want to attach it to a popular bill called the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act – to strengthen manufacturing and shipping Missouri’s Roy Blunt and at least 7 other Republicans support the overall banking bill but he is not sure the pot legislation fits into it.