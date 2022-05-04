Grundy County Commission meets with township residents

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission met with residents of townships and the ambulance director on May 3rd.

Jefferson Township resident David Hogan discussed road conditions following recent rainfall. Amy Keiderling and Keith Larson of Taylor Township and Ed Arnold discussed tourism opportunities and funding sources for related projects.

Ambulance Director Sara Porter gave an update on the department. She discussed a recent meeting with Wright Memorial Hospital administration personnel. She noted she felt positive about the working relationship between Grundy County Ambulance and the hospital, using available resources during a time of increased call volume and interfacility transfers.

Wright Memorial Hospital and Grundy County Ambulance will begin holding quarterly meetings to review opportunities and concerns to improve interoperability and overall patient outcomes.

The bridge crew recently placed a used dump truck into service. Guardrail hardware was ordered to repair damage sustained to the Charlie Dye Bridge. As the weather improves, the crew will resume placing rock around a bridge on Northeast 37th Avenue.

Bids will go out next week for three bridges. The bridges are on Northeast 30th Street, Northwest 60th Street, and Southwest 86th Avenue. The opening of bids will be on May 31st at 11 a.m.

Grundy County commissioners Don Sager and Brad Chumbley plan to attend the Madison Township Board meeting on May 5th. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray plans to attend the Grundy County R-5 FFA Banquet on May 5th and the Trenton FFA Banquet on May 6th.