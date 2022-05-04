Celebration of Life: Iva L Halley

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Iva L. Halley, 97, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, February 7, 2022. Iva was born in Milan, Missouri, on June 24, 1924, to Mike and Mildred (Higgs) Alvin. Iva attended school in Unionville, graduating from Unionville High School on May 13, 1943. She married Max E. Halley on July 22, 1943. Max preceded Iva in death on November 14, 1999.

Max entered the United States Army on September 25, 1942. Iva gave birth to their first child, Marcia Rae, while Max was overseas. He didn’t get to see Iva or his daughter until he returned from the war in 1946. Max and Iva were involved in the farming business near Mendota after the war. They were active in the Stringtown community and attended the Stringtown Christian Church where they were both baptized on August 21, 1949.

Iva worked for 15 years at McGraw-Edison in Centerville, Iowa, after the children were grown. When a position at the Putnam County Care Center opened, she worked in the kitchen and then took the position of a restorative aide, helping those who could not easily walk on their own. Iva retired in 2004 at the age of 80 years (young), not because she wanted to retire, but because her son was retiring from serving the Putnam County School District as superintendent, and she didn’t want to make him look bad by continuing to work when he (much younger) retired!

Iva moved to her home in Unionville and enjoyed visits with friends and neighbors and watching her three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren in sports and other activities.

Iva’s daughter Marcia preceded her in death in 2000 after a long struggle with cancer. Iva is survived by her son, David B. (Jane) Halley of Putnam County. Her grandchildren are Mindy (Jim) Keim of Queen City, Missouri, Heath (Julie) Halley of Unionville, and Janara (Shane) Sims of Maryville, Missouri. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Madison Keim, Hunter Halley, Halley Sims, Chase Sims, Hayden Halley, and Hoyt Halley, all of whom she loved very much.

Celebration of life services for Iva will be at the Unionville Cemetery at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 7, 2022.