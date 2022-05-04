Mosaic Foundation in Albany gifts $20,000 to expand and renovate cancer care center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A $20,000 donation from Mosaic Foundation – Albany will support the expansion and renovation of Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph, Cancer Care.

In recognition of their generosity, commemorative signage in the form of a plaque will be placed near the basalt water feature located in the Heckman Family Healing Garden. The funds will be used toward the build-out of the future cancer survivorship clinic.

Serena Naylor, chair of the Mosaic Foundation – Albany board of directors, said the board is honored to be represented in the healing garden by sponsoring the new basalt fountain.

“Fountains are a very important part of our Foundation’s healing courtyard in Albany for patients, families, and caregivers, so we loved the idea of also being a part of this garden in the same way,” Naylor said. “Our Foundation realizes the impact that this new cancer center will have on our region in providing world-class health care. We are very proud to be part of that effort.”

The cancer survivorship clinic will be located within Cancer Care. When complete, it will include elements such as a multi-purpose education room, therapy services, wellness/exercise gym, spiritual health services, massage, acupuncture and acupressure, and a patient library.

Since 2014, Mosaic Foundation – Albany has had a long-standing commitment to the Albany region and hospital. The Foundation proudly serves the Albany area through philanthropic operations, volunteer coordination, and a hospital gift shop.

For more information, call Mosaic Life Care Foundation, at 816.271.6792.