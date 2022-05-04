United Way of Grundy County seeking organizations for 2022-2023 funding

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The United Way of Grundy County is seeking organizations for the 2022-2023 funding year.

United Way organizations are required to participate in fundraising and attend seven of nine United Way yearly meetings.

Any organization wanting to apply for membership must provide a tax-exempt letter or number, a brief overview of the organization, Grundy County demographics served, and an approximate annual budget.

An organization wanting an application or that has questions may contact Chairperson Edna Foster at [email protected] Applications are due May 18th.