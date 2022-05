Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On the north side of the Chillicothe square is a small park where buildings once stood. The area is called “the Silver Moon Plaza.”

Grant money is being used to enhance the location. Other communities may wish to apply for similar funds from T-Mobile Communications.

The host of the American Countryside radio program, Andrew McCrae of Maysville, has a feature about this park, and the grant opportunity.