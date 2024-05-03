Northwest Missouri Coalition hosts free Mental Health Walk

Share To Your Social Network

The Northwest Missouri Suicide Prevention Coalition will observe May as Mental Health Month with a free walk.

The Second Annual Lighting the Path to Awareness Mental Health Walk will take place at Memorial Park in Bethany on May 18. Check-in will begin at 6:30 p.m. Resources, raffles, and opportunities for connection will start at 7 p.m. A lighted walk is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about local resources and write inspiring messages for others.

The event will include games, face painting, and music. There will also be chances to win prizes during the raffle. Snacks will be provided, and treat bags will be available for pets.

T-shirts will be on sale to support the cause.

For more information about the May 18 mental health walk, visit the Northwest Missouri Suicide Prevention Coalition’s Facebook page.

Related