Audio: Virgil and Susanne Walden Family donate $150,000 to Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation

The Virgil and Susanne Walden Family donated $150,000 to the Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation in 2021.

Foundation Spokesperson Dave Bain says the money was used to construct a maintenance building. The building is south of the Wright Memorial Hospital near the U. S. Highway 65 exit to the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus.

The Foundation plans to hold a dedication for the building in June.

He adds that Virgil and Susanne Walden were educators in the Trenton area for more than 50 years. They raised their family in the area, and Susanne was a long-time Wright Memorial Hospital Auxiliary volunteer.