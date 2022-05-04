Amazonia man extradited to Grundy County on vehicle theft charge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on May 3rd of an Amazonia man who allegedly stole a pickup truck in January.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brandon Lewis Earleywine was extradited from Andrew County and has been charged with felony stealing a motor vehicle, a watercraft, or an aircraft. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 10th.

Court documents accuse Earleywine of appropriating a green 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup, which was owned by Lynda McCracken and possessed by Patricia Calivere, without the consent of McCracken.

(Booking photo courtesy Buchanan County Jail)