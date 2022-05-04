Amazonia man extradited to Grundy County on vehicle theft charge

Local News May 4, 2022 KTTN News
Brandon Earleywine booking photo courtesy Buchanan County Jail)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest on May 3rd of an Amazonia man who allegedly stole a pickup truck in January.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brandon Lewis Earleywine was extradited from Andrew County and has been charged with felony stealing a motor vehicle, a watercraft, or an aircraft. Bond was set at $2,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 10th.

Court documents accuse Earleywine of appropriating a green 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup, which was owned by Lynda McCracken and possessed by Patricia Calivere, without the consent of McCracken.

(Booking photo courtesy Buchanan County Jail)

Post Views: 428
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.