Second man arrested in connection with shots fired into a vehicle which injured two people

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a fugitive from Novinger, who had a no-bond warrant on multiple felony offenses, including two counts of first-degree attempted murder. Fifty-year-old Kenneth Leon Potter was arrested at a residence in Connelsville on the morning of May 4th.

Potter has also been charged with two counts each of first-degree assault or attempt and armed criminal action. He faces one count each of unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person and first-degree property damage.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest followed a tip from an off-duty sheriff’s office employee. The employee retained a description of a vehicle Potter was possibly driving. The employee observed a vehicle matching the description and reported that information to the sheriff’s office. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol responded to the area, and the suspect vehicle was observed at a residence in Connelsville. The sheriff’s office reports officers made contact with Kenneth Leon Potter, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office reported last week it had arrested 25-year-old Kenneth Dylan Potter of Novinger on a felony no bond warrant and was seeking Kenneth Leon Potter after shots were fired from one motor vehicle at or into another. One of the two occupants in the other vehicle was reported as injured. The alleged incident happened in March.

Kenneth Dylan Potter has also been charged with two counts each of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault or attempt, and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person and first-degree property damage. He is next scheduled for court on June 8th, 2022.