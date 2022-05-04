One individual facing multiple charges after being arrested at Trenton Hy-Vee

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

On Monday, May 2, 2022 police officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to the Hy-Vee Food Store at 1617 E. 9th Street for two subjects that were asked to leave the property by management but refused.

Officers contacted the two subjects but one of the subjects still refused to leave the property. Officers took Zachary Robert Dallman into custody and transported him to the Grundy County Detention Center.

Dallman has been charged in Grundy County Circuit Court with trespassing 1st degree, resisting arrest, detention, possession of marijuana of 10 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance at a county correctional facility.

Dallman is currently in custody at the Detention Center on a $15,000 cash-only bond.