NCMC grad Jarren Sears selected for Phi Theta Kappa All-Missouri Academic Team

Jarren Sears from Hale, MO, a North Central Missouri College graduate, was honored by the Missouri Community College Association for being named to the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-Missouri Academic Team. This honor is bestowed on the state’s top community college students.

“Jerren’s leadership is apparent within the classroom and in his community,” said Maryellen Harman, NCMC PTK Advisor. “We enjoyed his stories about his work in wildlife conservation and learned more about his internships and classes at Missouri Western State University. I especially appreciated hearing how NCMC helped prepare Jerren for his four-year degree and learning how we might further support students as they prepare to transfer. It is a privilege to work with great students like Jerren in the classroom and with Phi Theta Kappa.”

Jarren was recognized for his accomplishment at the annual MCCA PTK and Student Leadership recognition held on April 28th at Stephens College, where PTK was founded, in Columbia, MO.

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”

To learn more about NCMC’s PTK Honor’s Society, visit this link or contact Maryellen Harman or Nicole Shell, PTK Advisors, at 660-359-3948.