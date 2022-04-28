Novinger man facing two counts of attempted murder charges after firing shots into a vehicle

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Novinger resident and is seeking assistance in finding another person after shots were fired from one motor vehicle at/or into another.

Twenty-five-year-old Kenneth Dylan Potter was arrested at his residence on April 27th on an Adair County felony no bond warrant that resulted from an investigation by the sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol. Charges stemmed from a reported altercation and the shots fired from a vehicle at or into another. One of the two occupants in the other vehicle was reported as injured, and property damage occurred. Online court information indicates the charges stemmed from an incident in March.

Charges resulting from the investigation include two counts each of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault or attempt, and armed criminal action. Kenneth Dylan Potter was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person and first-degree property damage.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding 50-year-old Kenneth Leon Potter, who has an active warrant on multiple felony offenses. Online court information shows his address is the same as Kenneth Dylan Potter’s.

Kenneth Leon Potter has also been charged with two counts each of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault or attempt, and armed criminal action. He has also been charged with unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person and first-degree property damage.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kenneth Leon Potter is asked to call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-4644. Someone can also call 911, the non-emergency line of 660-665-5621, or a local law enforcement agency. The reporting party can remain anonymous.