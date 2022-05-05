Princeton Board of Education to review premiums and proposals for health insurance at May 9th meeting

Local News May 5, 2022 KTTN News
Princeton R-5 School District website 2021 -2022
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will review premiums and proposals for health insurance next week.

The board will meet on May 9th at 5:30 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include bid approval for a school bus, approval of summer school handbooks, a ball field relocation update, a summer surplus auction, and approval of bank depository services. The agenda for the Princeton Board of Education’s meeting on May 9th also includes a closed session for real estate, employees, records and ratings, and records protected from disclosure by law.

