Princeton School District and Grant City receive grant funds from USDA

The Princeton School District and the town of Grant City are among northern Missouri entities that received approval of grants through the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Program. This is a program offering loans and grants to improve community services.

According to the news release, a grant of $14,300 goes to the Princeton R-5 School District to help it raise the money needed to purchase a passenger vehicle. Princeton enrollment is 326 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The additional passenger vehicle will be used to transport smaller groups to events rather than using a school bus. The vehicle also is expected to be used by teachers attending professional development training, for those delivering meals, and by those who deliver school work directly to students without internet access.

Grant City receives a $75,000 grant to go toward the purchase of a new dump truck and backhoe. The purchase would replace models described as nearing the end of their useful life. The vehicles would be used at Grant City to haul rock, plow snow, clear ditches and assist all city departments.