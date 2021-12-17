Chillicothe authorities have plans in place should TikTok challenge to harm school students appear in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Police Department has received information from a school resource officer about a nationwide TikTok challenge to make threats to harm students at school.

Police Chief Jon Maples reports the Chillicothe Police work closely with schools, and school resource officers are in place for reasons like this. He notes the police have plans in place and proactive patrol officers.

Maples says that if someone makes a threat to harm a student in Chillicothe, that person will be caught and arrested. It is a felony to make a terroristic threat.

Maples comments there is no indication that the TikTok challenge has anything to do with Chillicothe, but the Chillicothe Police take children’s safety seriously.

Anyone with information regarding an individual talking about causing harm or participating in the challenge should notify the police at (660) 646-2121.