Mercer County Route 136 bridge project to begin soon

Local News December 17, 2021December 17, 2021 KTTN News
Bridge Work
A project to repair scour around the piers and abutments of two bridges will begin soon. Phillips Hardy, Inc. was awarded a contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to Phillips Hardy, Inc. to repair the Grand River Bridge on Interstate 35 in Daviess County and a box culvert at Burris Creek on U.S. Route 136 in Mercer County.

On Monday, Dec. 27, crews will close the shoulder of U.S. Route 136, just east of Route DD, east of Ravanna. Crews plan to work Monday through Saturday, daylight hours, to complete the repairs. Drivers are urged to use caution throughout the area and may encounter delays.

When the Mercer County project is complete in early February, crews will move to the Grand River Bridge on I-35 in Daviess County (near mile marker 74.2). One lane of I-35 will be closed for that repair work, which is expected to be complete in mid-March.

