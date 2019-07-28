128th Annual Jameson Picnic kicks off August 8, 2019

Multiple activities are planned for the 128th Annual Jameson Picnic August 8th through 10th at the Jameson City Park.

Activities will begin with a talent show with four age divisions on the evening of August 8th at 6:30. Cash prizes will be awarded. The Mud Crickets will play country and rock music at 8 o’clock.

August 9th will include a baby show for five age divisions and Little Mister and Miss for three and four-year-olds at 6:30 in the evening as well as Dammit Jim performing country and classic rock music at 8 o’clock.

A parade will start off the Jameson Picnic August 10th at 11 o’clock in the morning. It will be followed by a lawn tractor pull at 1 o’clock, games at 1:30 and a co-ed corn hole bag toss tournament at 2:30. The tournament will cost $5 to enter, and there will be cash prizes. Ray Pettit and Brock Griffin will auction items at 5:30. Da Coots will play rock and roll music at 8:30.

Tenderloins, fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, pie, and drinks will be available with amusement rides by Mustangs Amusements. There will be a drawing every night after the entertainment.

The Jameson Lions Club sponsors the Jameson Picnic and those attending are encouraged to bring old eyeglasses and hearing aids to donate to the Lions. They are also asked to bring lawn chairs.

More information on the event August 8th through10th can be obtained by calling Jim Duly at 660-334-0428 or Jan Duly at 660-663-3520.