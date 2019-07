The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kingston man in Caldwell County on Friday afternoon on several allegations.

Sixty-three-year-old Dennis Yoakum was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance—opiates, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Yoakum was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.