Three hurt in two-vehicle crash in Stewartsville

Three individuals sustained injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Stewartsville on Friday evening.

The Patrol reports an ambulance transported 35-year-old Brandon Beam of Saint Joseph to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph with moderate injuries. Twenty-seven-year-old Kaleigh Hayes of Saint Joseph reportedly did not seek immediate medical treatment, and 76-year-old Lane Killgore of Stewartsville refused medical treatment of minor injuries.

Killgore drove a sports utility vehicle north on Route K and crossed Highway 36. The SUV came into the path of the vehicle driven by Beam on eastbound Highway 36, and Beam’s vehicle struck the rear left of the SUV. The SUV came to rest on the north shoulder of eastbound U. S. 36 facing east with extensive damage, and the other vehicle came to rest on the south shoulder facing west, totaled.

Both drivers and Hayes wore seat belts.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Stewartsville Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.