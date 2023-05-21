12-year-old Trenton boy dies in ATV crash on Southwest 30th Avenue

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 12-year-old boy from Trenton was fatally injured when the all terrain vehicle he was operating traveled off a road, and ejected him from the vehicle.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon two miles southwest of Trenton as the ATV was southbound on Southwest 30th Avenue. The 12-year-old driver attempted to negotiate a curve, lost control, and the ATV traveled off the left side of the road, ejecting him from the ATV. The report from the patrol indicated he was not wearing any safety equipment.

The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead shortly before 6 pm at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol does not release the names of those under 18 years of age due to their juvenile status.

