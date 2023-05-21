Wisconsin resident injured after SUV strikes deer on I-35

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Wisconsin resident was hurt Saturday afternoon south of Eagleville when the sports utility vehicle she was riding in hit a deer on Interstate 35.

Forty-year-old Patrice Lanning of Wausau, Wisconsin was transported by private vehicle to Harrison County Community Hospital with minor injuries. Lanning was a passenger in the SUV driven by 47-year-old Andrew Lanning of Wausau, Wisconsin who was not injured

The incident happened three miles south of Eagleville on southbound I-35 when the passenger side of the windshield was damaged due to the SUV striking the deer.

The SUV was brought to a controlled stop on the shoulder of I-35 and the patrol report indicated that both occupants were wearing seat belts.

