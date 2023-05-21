Man and 1-year-old boy from Trenton injured in four-vehicle crash on Interstate 35

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Trenton residents were hurt in a four-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 35 north of Liberty.

Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Shoop of Trenton was taken to Truman Medical Center with moderate injuries. A one-year-old boy from Trenton, who was a passenger in the SUV operated by Shoop, was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. Three other drivers involved in the accident were not reported hurt.

The chain-reaction accident happened Saturday morning on Interstate 35 as the SUV operated by Shoop was stopped for traffic when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Tyler Blom from Culver, Minnesota. The Shoop SUV was forced into the rear of an SUV operated by 73-year-old John Barth of Holt. Bath’s SUV then struck the side of a pickup truck operated by 74-year-old Gary Ballard of Bettendorf, Iowa.

The patrol report indicated the two SUVs were demolished, the pickup truck that initiated the accident received extensive damage, and the final vehicle to be hit received moderate damage.

All of the occupants were wearing seat belts according to the patrol report.

