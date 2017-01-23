Chillicothe Police Department report includes accidents and property damage

Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Ryan Lane and Mitchell Road. Officers reported a vehicle driven by Spencer Ficken was westbound on Ryan Lane and stopped at the Mitchell Road stop sign. Ficken reported, due to the intense fog, he was unable to see a northbound vehicle driven by Bennie Cagle, and pulled into the path of and struck the Cagle vehicle causing moderate damage to the vehicles.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street to check the well-being of a resident. The resident was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

Officers received a report of an infant being left unattended in a vehicle at a business in the 100 block of North Washington Street. Officers located the vehicle and cited the driver, Gloria Gray, for leaving a child unattended in a vehicle. The child was unharmed.

Officers received a report of a burglary and property damage at a business in the 700 block of South Washington Street. This investigation is continuing.

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at US 65 and Park Lane. Officers reported a vehicle driven by Bryce Farmer struck a vehicle driven by Dylan Munson as they were both traveling northbound and stopping at a stop light. Minor damage was reported to the vehicles.

Officers responded to a two vehicle injury accident at US 65 and Green Street. Officers reported a vehicle driven by Jennifer Stephens pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Nathanael Molina causing a collision. Molina and an occupant of the Molina vehicle complained of minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...