Livingston County Library plans a “Murder Mystery”

The Livingston County Library of Chillicothe will host a “murder mystery program” and reading challenge in the month of January.

Pick up a “Winter Beacon : Murder Mystery” crime booklet at the library. The book will have details on the crime, a list of suspects, and clues. Patrons who solve the case will be entered into a prize drawing.

The Beanstalk Winter Reading Challenge : “Where We Come From” will include reading and completing activities. The last activity will be reading an excerpt from the book “Where We Come From”. Participants will earn a virtual bingo and be entered into a prize drawing. Log reading and activities are on the library’s Beanstack app (at livingstoncountylibrary.beanstack.com/reader365).

Contact the Livingston County Library at (660) 646-0547 for more information on its adult programs. More information is also available on the library’s website and Facebook page.