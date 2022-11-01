Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for drug trafficking fentanyl and crack cocaine

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Jennifer Bosworth, 31, of Keene, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 1, 2021, law enforcement officers conducting surveillance of Ms. Bosworth observed her travel by car from her residence in Keene, New Hampshire, to Lawrence, Massachusetts, picking up an associate along the way. Once in Lawrence, she stopped at an ATM and made multiple cash withdrawals. She then drove to an area in Lawrence known for its drug activity. Law enforcement observed Ms. Bosworth interact with an individual who walked up to Ms. Bosworth’s vehicle but did not get inside. Ms. Bosworth then drove back to Keene. Ms. Bosworth was on probation at the time and had violated its terms by traveling out of state, so law enforcement conducted a stop of her car. After removing Ms. Bosworth from her car, law enforcement observed a baggie containing roughly 15 grams of crack cocaine. A later search of Ms. Bosworth’s car resulted in the seizure of over 85 additional grams of crack cocaine, over 80 grams of fentanyl, and roughly 10 grams of powder cocaine, along with $1,220 in an Arizona Tea can “hide” compartment, and ATM receipts showing numerous large cash withdrawals totaling thousands of dollars.

“Drug dealers like the defendant who traffic fentanyl, crack cocaine, and other dangerous drugs across our state borders for distribution will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Young. “Through the efforts of Homeland Security and local law enforcement working with our office, the defendant will no longer be able to sell these lethal drugs that are poisoning residents of Keene and other New Hampshire communities.”

This matter was investigated by the Keene Police Department with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Gingrande.