Missouri man sentenced to 33 months in prison for promoting prostitution

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man pleaded guilty on Monday to a prostitution charge and was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Terico C. Dudley, 39, from St. Louis, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig to a felony count of using interstate facilities to promote prostitution. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted that in December of 2017, St. Louis County Police Department detectives who were monitoring a social media website using a previously created undercover profile received a message from Dudley, using the name “King C.”

Dudley invited the detectives to join his new business, “Kingpin Money Girl Group,” which he called a business for “Bad Girlz.” Dudley said he was looking for women willing to have sex for money, dance in clubs, or make webcam videos. Dudley said he would provide a house for the women.

An undercover detective with the Chandler Police Department in Arizona called Dudley, who said he wanted her to join his “kingpin girl gang.” He discussed how the money would be shared as well as work conditions and the safety of his home. He then bought the detective a bus ticket.

The charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison. Recommended sentencing guidelines called for 30 to 37 months in prison.

The St. Louis County Police Department, the Florissant Police Department, the Chandler Police Department, and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins prosecuted the case.