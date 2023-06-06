Whistleblower Hotline contact leads to audit of City of Desloge Municipal Court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As the result of a Whistleblower Hotline website submission that raised concerns about possible fraudulent activity, Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has announced an audit of the City of Desloge Municipal Court, located in St. Francois County.

“The whistleblower submission brought to our attention the possibility of funds being embezzled from the court system and our initial investigation found these concerns to be credible. Our goal with the audit is to get answers for taxpayers and root out any waste, fraud, or abuse that may exist within the city’s municipal court. The people of Desloge deserve a court that has proper oversight and conducts its business in a fair and just manner,” said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

The State Auditor’s Office was contacted through the Whistleblower Hotline in October of 2022. The website submission raised concerns about the former court clerk misappropriating payments for fines within the municipal court. The State Auditor’s Office investigated the concerns and found them to be credible. An audit team will now formally launch an audit of the City of Desloge Municipal Court.

Fitzpatrick added, “This audit highlights the importance of the Whistleblower Hotline as a tool Missourians can use to help my office ensure accountability and transparency from taxpayer-funded organizations and programs. As the state’s official taxpayer watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office is committed to working with Missouri taxpayers to make sure the government is using public funds appropriately.”

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at [email protected] or by visiting this link.

