Governor Parson refuses to halt execution of Missouri Killer; Execution set for Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Governor Mike Parson confirmed that the state of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Michael Tisius on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri.

“Missouri’s judicial system provided Mr. Tisius with due process and fair procedures for his brutal murders of two Randolph County jail guards,” Governor Parson said. “Having run a small county jail, I know firsthand the hard work and selflessness displayed by those who work there. It’s despicable that two dedicated public servants were murdered in a failed attempt to help another criminal evade the law. The state of Missouri will carry out Mr. Tisius’s sentences according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”

During a failed jailbreak of a former cellmate on June 22, 2000, Mr. Tisius executed two unarmed jail guards, Mr. Jason Acton and Mr. Leon Egley. Once he was apprehended hundreds of miles away, Mr. Tisius provided law enforcement with written and oral confessions for the murders. His case received fair and careful review at each step in the judicial process. Governor Parson will follow the law and Court order to ensure the family members of Mr. Acton and Mr. Egley may finally receive justice for the loved one they lost.

