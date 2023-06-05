56 young people take part in Trenton Police Department’s “Cops-N-Bobbers” fishing event

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

With near-perfect weather on Saturday, the Trenton Police Department hosted 56 local children at the 11th Annual Cops ‘N Bobbers fishing event.

Numerous fish were caught as area kids spent the morning of June 3rd, 2023 fishing with the Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders.

After fishing with equipment provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation at the NCMC Barton Farm Campus pond, the youth were treated to lunch by CFM Insurance. The newest sponsor for this year’s event was Quail Forever, which provided additional activities and prizes for the participants.

The Trenton Police Department expresses appreciation to those residents and businesses that helped to make the event an overall success with special recognition to community partners and those who provided prizes for each of the kids that registered for the event.

