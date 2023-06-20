Wheels and Wine Car Show to benefit Bright Futures Trenton

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This year’s Wheels and Wine Car Show at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton will benefit Bright Futures Trenton.

Registration will open on June 24th at 8 o’clock. Gates will open to the public at 10:30. Judging will be from noon to 2 pm. The awards will be presented at 3 pm.

Spokesperson Lindsay Stevens says there are 26 classes. Two are new: pedal cars and rat rods.

Awards will be given to the first and second place in each class. There are also five specialty trophies: Best of Interior, Motor, Paint, and Show and Charity Choice.

Stevens reports attendees will judge the vehicles.

The first 100 entries will receive a t-shirt and dash plaque. The cost is $20 per entry.

There is no admission fee for the public to see the vehicles.

The Wheels and Wine Car Show on June 24th will include food trucks, shopping vendors, free bounce houses, and Jeremy Hudson as a disc jockey. Car Show Spokesperson Jenny Otto says the Black Silo Winery will also be open.

Lance Otto with Slow and Lo BBQ will have smoked pulled pork meals with meat from Smithfield. There will also be a Milwaukee tool raffle and drink tent. Proceeds from the meals, raffle, drink tent, and car show entries will go to Bright Futures Trenton.

Terri Critten with Bright Futures Trenton explains Bright Futures is a framework that strives to reengage the community with the school. The group believes it is important to meet students’ basic needs, so they can have opportunities for successful learning. The group also works to develop positive relationships with students through mentoring programs.

Critten notes funds from the Wheels and Wine Car Show will go to Bright Futures Trenton’s new Food Pals, which will replace Backpack Buddies. She says the weekend food assistance program will help meet the needs of those who are food insecure.

Contact Stevens to pre-enter for June 24th’s Wheels and Wine Car Show. She says that will help someone skip the line and secure a t-shirt and dash plaque. Stevens can be contacted at 660-654-1123.