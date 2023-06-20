Obituary & Services: Bonnie Ruth (Johnson) Peirce

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bonnie Ruth (Johnson) Peirce, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, and a former resident of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Bonnie was born the daughter of Walter and Alice (Jones) Johnson on August 23, 1932, in Ludlow, Missouri. She was united in marriage on June 10, 1950, to Charles Woodbridge Peirce, Jr., in Braymer, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2011.

Bonnie worked at Banquet Foods, sold Avon and Amway, but most of all, she was a homemaker. She was the best cook in the world and loved her family. She also loved hunting and fishing with her children and grandchildren. Let’s not forget that she loved to get dressed up and go dancing with her family and friends.

She is survived by four children: Terry Peirce and Sarah of Braymer, Missouri; Luella Newberry of Chillicothe, Missouri; Donald Peirce and Cheryl of Springtown, Texas; and Mikeal Peirce and Trish of Ludlow, Missouri. She is also survived by one son-in-law, Jerry Jones of Cleveland, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Tony and Kim, Stefanie and Ryan, Dennis and Natalie, Maralina and Dusty, Melissa, Jennifer and Chucky, Jami, John and Katelyn, Mark, April and Charles, Cindy and Bill, and Samantha and Jamie; thirty-four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and two on the way; five sisters-in-law, Mary Johnson of Blue Springs, Missouri, Betty Johnson of Braymer, Missouri, Judy Peirce of Casper, Wyoming, Arlene Coshow of Braymer, Missouri, and Mary Climer of Casper, Wyoming, as well as several friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, her parents, her parents-in-law, her son Charles and his wife Carol, son Dennis and wife Mary, grandson Mikeal Todd Peirce, and great-grandson Dade Smith. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, five brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.

A celebration of life and carry-in potluck dinner will be held at Ludlow Lions Building in Ludlow, Missouri, on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at Monroe Cemetery in Ludlow, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston Manor Activity Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.