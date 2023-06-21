Governor Parson appoints Kirksvile man to Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson has appointed a Kirksville man to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee.

Andrew Grimm has served as chief executive officer of the Northeast Missouri Health Council Incorporated since 2010. He is the past chairman of Missouri Health Plus and a founding member of CHC Strategies LLC.

Grimm has served as board president of the Kirksville Regional Economic Development Incorporated and as a board member of the Missouri Primary Care Association. He previously served as a member of the Missouri Child Abuse, Custody, and Neglect Commission.

Grimm has a Master of Science in health administration from AT Still University and a Bachelor of Science in justice systems from Truman State University.

Related