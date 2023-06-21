Mercer County Fair set for run date of July 12th through July 16th

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fair will be held in Princeton next month. Activities will be at the Mercer County Fair Building from July 12th to 16th.

On that Wednesday, there will be a 4-H conference and open class exhibit judging starting at 5 o’clock. The fair royalty will be announced at 6 o’clock, followed by the Pet Show at 6:30. The Mercer County Health Department will hold a 5K race at 7:30.

Shows on Thursday will include hogs at 10 o’clock, rabbits at 2 o’clock, and poultry following the rabbit show. A tractor pull will start at 6:30.

On Friday, the Sheep Show will begin at 10 o’clock, followed by the Goat Show. At 6 o’clock, there will be a cornhole contest in the upper building. Centerline will provide free live music at 7 o’clock.

Saturday’s events will feature the Beef and Dairy Cattle Show at 10 o’clock. Additionally, there will be a vendor show and farmers market at the lower grounds from 9 AM to 1 PM. An ice cream social will take place at 3 o’clock, and the 4-H and FFA Livestock Auction will start at 4 o’clock. The Mini, Junior, and Senior Super Farmer event will begin at 6:30.

The Green Hills 4-H Horse Show will be held on Sunday at 10 o’clock.

Concessions will be open at the Mercer County Fair.

For more information about the fair from July 12th to 16th, please call 816-835-8989 before the event. During the fair, you can reach us at 660-748-4455.

