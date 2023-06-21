Sullivan County Fair Queen Pageant kicks off June 29, with Sullivan County Fair set to begin first week in July

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Fair Queen Pageant will take place next week, and other fair activities will commence during the first week of July.

The queen pageant will be held at the Milan Community Center on June 29th at 7 o’clock in the evening. Admission is $2.

Other fair activities will take place at the Sullivan County Expo and Fairgrounds of Milan.

On July 3rd, there will be a fashion review modeling event at 6:30 in the evening. Building exhibit registration will commence at 6:30, followed by conference judging at 7 o’clock and FFA exhibit judging at 7:30.

July 5th will feature the Dog Show at 9 o’clock in the morning and the Rabbit Show at 6 o’clock in the evening. The Poultry Show will follow the Rabbit Show.

On July 6th, there will be a Goat Show at 6 o’clock in the evening, followed by the Sheep Show.

The Swine Show will be held on July 7th at 6 o’clock in the evening.

The Beef Show will start on July 8th at 9:45 in the morning. The 4-H and FFA Livestock Sale Buyers Dinner will take place at 5 o’clock in the evening, followed by the Sullivan County 4-H and FFA Market Animal Premium Sale at 6 o’clock.

The 13th Annual Green Hills Horse Show Circuit All Youth Show is scheduled for July 9th at 11 o’clock.

There will be no entry fees charged, and no premiums will be paid from July 3rd to 9th.

Scales and concessions will be available at the Sullivan County Fair of Milan grounds. The proceeds from the food stand will support the fair.

