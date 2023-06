Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A power outage affected 465 Grundy Electric Cooperative customers on Monday evening, June 19th.

GEC Operations Manager J. D. Pash reports there was an equipment failure at the Humphreys substation that affected Feeder 4. Crews were still working on changing out equipment, as of June 20th at 10:15 in the morning.

Power was restored after approximately four hours.

