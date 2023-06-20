Trenton woman facing charges after causing over $1,000 in damage to SUV

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton woman has been charged with first-degree property damage after she allegedly damaged a sports utility vehicle in February.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports that 62-year-old Lagina Gwyn Sanders was arrested on June 20th. Her bond is $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 27th.

Sanders is accused of damaging a 2021 Ford Edge, owned by an unidentified victim, by causing a scratch from the rear to the front of the vehicle. The scratch was said to cause $1,071 in damages.

