Braymer Junior Livestock Show slated to begin June 30th

Local News June 20, 2023 KTTN News
Junior Livestock Show Version 2
The Braymer Junior Livestock Show will be held in Tait Park next week. Individuals younger than 21 years old may enter the shows on June 30th and July 1st.

Shows on Friday will include beef at 9 am, goats at 4 pm, and sheep at 4:30.

Shows on Saturday will include swine and rabbits at 9 am. Poultry will follow the Rabbit Show.

Peewees will be shown after the breeding animals in each species.

More information on the Braymer Junior Livestock Show on June 30th and July 1st can be obtained by contacting Chairperson Peyton Niemeier at 573-644-3653.

