Wallace State Park to host Kids Fishing Day on June 17

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kids Fishing Day, sponsored by Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation, will be held Saturday, June 17, at Wallace State Park near Cameron from 9 a.m. to noon.

Children and their family members can cast their lines into Lake Allaman. Fishing poles, bait, and assistance will be provided. Parents are encouraged to attend. A fishing permit is not required during the event.

This event will also feature a nature display and drawings for prizes! All activities will take place at the open shelter house by the lake. This program is free and open to the public.

Wallace State Park is located at 10621 NE Highway 121 in Cameron. For more information, call 816-632-3745.

Related