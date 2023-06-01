Obituary & Services: Phyllis “Pauline” Schooler

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Phyllis “Pauline” Schooler, 94, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, MO.

She was born on December 12, 1928, in Half Rock, Missouri the daughter of Victor Wade and Opal Belle (Dean) Leeper.

On April 17, 1948, she married Robert “Guy” Schooler. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2017.

Pauline was a graduate of Princeton High School in 1946. She enjoyed playing bridge, going to auctions, and selling the “treasures” she found at garage sales. During the winter months, she loved traveling to Texas in her RV and finding “bargains” in Mexico. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dogs. She enjoyed trying new recipes and was an excellent cook. Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Princeton and Kearney, MO which were previous locations where she resided.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Pauline is survived by her son, Alan (Marleen) Schooler, Osage Beach, MO; grandson, Corey (Anthony) Schooler, Raymore, MO; twin great-granddaughters, Avery and Bailey Schooler, Raymore, MO, and many nieces and nephews.

A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or the Princeton Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

Related