Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two Kirksville men in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon, May 31st, one accused of multiple allegations.

Twenty-one-year-old Kelpon Chapman was accused of the felonies of stealing a motor vehicle, resisting arrest by fleeing, and two counts of first-degree property damage. He was also accused of careless and imprudent driving and driving while revoked. He also had two Adair County felony warrants and a Probation and Parole felony warrant for allegedly being a Parole absconder.

Chapman was taken to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and was to be held on no bond.

The Patrol accused 30-year-old Zachary Truitt of felony tampering with a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Also in the area on the afternoon of May 31st, the Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Perkins of Ridgeway in Harrison County. He was accused of second-degree property damage. He was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

