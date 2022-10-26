Video: Christian comedian to perform at First Baptist Church in Milan

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Christian comedian will perform at the First Baptist Church in Milan on October 26th. Everyone is invited to hear Trevor Thomas from Florida at 7 pm.

First Baptist Church Pastor Dan Wilford says Thomas was at the church a few years ago and is “very evangelistic” in his presentation.

Thomas has been an actor and entertainer for approximately 30 years and has worked professionally in theater and commercials as well as on TV and film.

A love offering will be taken to assist Thomas in offsetting expenses. He will also have CDs of his music and DVDs of his shows available for purchase at the October 26 performance at the First Baptist Church in Milan. You can find more information on the Trevor Thomas website.