North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approve a multitude of purchases and bids at Tuesday meeting

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved multiple purchases and bids on October 25th.

The purchase was approved of BodyViz software for the Savannah Radiologic Technology program. The price is $31,083, and Perkins funds will offset 100% of the cost.

The purchase was approved of four certified demonstration GE Logiq E10 ultrasound systems from Avante Health Solutions for $395,600, including freight charges. That bid was one of four submitted, and it was not the lowest. However, Vice President of Business and Finance Tyson Otto said certified systems were preferred, and two of the bids were for refurbished units. The other certified demo units bid was for $434,720. The bids for the refurbished units were $472,000 and $379,180. Institutional and capital campaign funds will be used to purchase the equipment. Avante has offered equipment training for $2,250. Perkins funds will be used to offset the onsite training fee. The overall total will be $397,850, including equipment and training.

The board accepted a bid from Truitt Dirtworks and Demolition of Linneus for $25,500 for the demolition of structures at 213 East Crowder Road and 109 East Crowder Road. It was the lowest of three bids. The other bids were for $27,500 and $34,750.

A bid was accepted from Kramer Contracting Company of Jamesport for $33,990 for exterior upgrades to the Ritze Building. It was the lowest of two bids. The other bid was for $36,957. The work will include cleaning, tuckpointing, and sealing the brick veneer. It will also include a new concrete walk, a new entrance overhead, and new windows.

A bid was accepted from Weldon Builders and Construction of Trenton for $31,467 for exterior upgrades to Building B. It was the lowest of two bids. The other bid was for $53,900. The work will include new Smart Siding for the entire building, a new brick veneer on the front, and new gutters and downspouts.

The board accepted a bid from Troyer Roofing and Coatings for $45,978 for new roofing to the Bus Barn. It was the lowest of three bids. The other bids were for $98,956 and $157,712.

A bid was accepted from Kramer Contracting Company of Jamesport for more than $128,400 for exterior upgrades to the Bus Barn. It was the lowest of the two bids. The other bid was for $169,151. The work will include new windows, masonry repairs, and metal sheeting around the entire building.

The purchases regarding demolition and work on buildings will be 100% covered by state deferred maintenance funds.

The board also approved personnel action.

The resignation was approved for Unionville Head Start Teacher Aide Katie Hulett. Her last day was September 30th.

The resignation was approved for Residence Life Coordinator and Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Jonathan Mathews, effective October 14th.

Another resignation approved was for Kristie Cross as a grant writer. Her last day in that position was October 14th. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris noted Cross will stay employed as a part-time adjunct instructor.

The board approved the resignation of Student Accounts Specialist Shonda Baker, effective October 28th.

Shellee Castanada of Trenton was transferred from Library Assistant 2 (II)-Testing Center Coordinator to Resource Center Coordinator for the Savannah Campus, starting October 6th.

Elizabeth Renshaw of Barnard was hired as a part-time clinical adjunct instructor at the current clinical rate.

The board approved the hiring of Demetrius Houston Junior of Kansas City as Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach and Residence Life Coordinator. His start date will be October 31st.

The board also approved a revised job description. Harris reported that with the development of the Savannah Campus, NCMC will need an individual to serve as the custodian and maintenance for that site, and the duties will be combined into one position. The position will now be called Custodian/Maintenance Technician. The description is revised from the maintenance position vacated with the retirement of Bari Van Dyke and the transfer of lead maintenance duties.

North Central Missouri College Vice President of Academic Affairs Doctor Tristan Londre congratulated Psychology Instructor Doctor Lindsay Oram on October 25th on being NCMC’s Missouri Community College Association Excellence in Teaching Award winner. During the Board of Trustees meeting, he presented Oram with a medal for her accomplishments, and the board also congratulated her.

Londre said Oram was selected for the award due to her commitment to academic excellence, encouraging integrity, and promoting intellectual, mental, and social growth.

Londre reported furniture has been delivered to the Savannah Campus, and instructional equipment is starting to be brought. NCMC plans to have two non-credit short courses in Savannah this fall and also plans to offer spring classes at the Savannah location instead of at the North Belt Center.

Vice President of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley reported Student Senate President Carli Beck has helped on campus lately, especially with some recent facility problems. Alley noted one facility was evacuated a few days ago because it was thought there was a propane leak.

NCMC is working on spring advisement. Class registration will open on November 1st.

Alley reported there is a domestic violence display in the library. She believes it is eye-opening and educational for students and staff.

Chief Information Officer Jennifer Triplett gave updates on Informational Technology Services projects.

She said recent milestones for work at the Savannah Campus include the installation of rack and power systems in the IT Server Room, the fiber internet circuit, and some network equipment.

IT Services worked on PowerFaids testing and an upgrade. Triplett said PowerFaids is NCMC’s financial aid system.

IT Services patched and mitigated issues with multiple systems in the last month. Those included account and authentication systems, the wireless network, firewalls, and faculty and staff email systems. About 4,000 patches have been installed on NCMC-managed end-user devices.

Financial Aid Director Kimberly Meeker and Associate Director of Financial Aid Sarah Williamson gave an overview of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process.

Williamson said the period to submit an application for the 2023-2024 academic year opened on October 1st. Students who list NCMC on their FAFSA get a letter from NCMC telling them how much financial aid they qualify for.

Meeker and Williamson go to schools and help with filling out FAFSA. Meeker said it is “beneficial” and “worth it.”

Board Member John Holcomb commended the financial aid office for its work.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver was absent. Londre presented a report on Klaver’s behalf.

Midterms are done, and Klaver believes classes are going well. Multiple staff members have gone to conferences or will go soon.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education is looking at performance standards and working to create a new performance funding model. A national consultant was brought in to manage the process and determine how to allocate between two-year and four-year colleges. Londre noted an allocation does not usually happen.