Former Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced to 18 years in a Missouri prison for trafficking methamphetamine

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man who belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking.

Jimmy Jack Pinkley, 45, of Billings, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Pinkley pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Pinkley admitted that he had methamphetamine when he was stopped by a Christian County, Mo., sheriff’s deputy on Jan. 17, 2021. Pinkley was driving a Dodge Charger, which was later identified as a stolen vehicle, in the area of Evergreen Circle, driving down multiple roads of the trailer park and stopping briefly at multiple houses. When the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, Pinkley pulled into a driveway and got out of the vehicle. The deputy ordered Pinkley to show his hands, but he reached with both his hands to his rear waistband. The deputy removed his firearm and again ordered Pinkley to show him his hands. After a brief pause, Pinkley lifted his hands above his head. The deputy handcuffed Pinkley and frisked him for weapons.

Pinkley appeared to be very nervous, sweating and breathing heavily. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a brown leather bag on the front passenger seat that contained approximately 177 grams of 97% pure methamphetamine in multiple individually wrapped clear plastic baggies.

Pinkley told investigators the methamphetamine was what he had left from the 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine he had obtained from his supplier in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the previous day. Pinkley, who said he had been selling methamphetamine for approximately six months, told investigators he received approximately one pound of methamphetamine during each trip to Oklahoma City. He got his methamphetamine by calling an inmate in Oklahoma State Prison, who would then tell him where to go to obtain his methamphetamine.

Pinkley also told investigators that he had been an active member of the Aryan Brotherhood for more than 20 years and that he joined the gang during his first stint in state prison. He showed his patch to the gang.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Pinkley’s residence, where they found a loaded Maverick 12-gauge shotgun leaning against a safe in the metal shop located on the property behind Pinkley’s trailer. Inside the safe, officers found a small baggie of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.

Pinkly was also a passenger in a Pontiac Grand Prix that was stopped by law enforcement officers on Oct. 29, 2020. Officers found a brown nylon case under the front passenger’s seat that contained 11.48 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, since Pinkly obtained his first felony conviction for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in 1997, he has been convicted of either possession, possession with the intent to distribute, or manufacturing a controlled substance in eight different cases. He also has prior convictions for misdemeanor domestic abuse, misdemeanor resisting arrest, felony intimidation of a witness, two felony convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, and two felony convictions for aggravated assault and battery.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the Christian County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Stone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.