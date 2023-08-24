Three charged in fatal fentanyl overdose after helping to smuggle drugs into St. Francois County Jail

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three people have been indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on drug charges and have been accused of helping smuggle the drugs that killed a St. Francois County jail detainee in 2021.

Timothy L. Noll, 34, Garry “Will” Triplett, 36, and Alissa R. Hahn, 28, were indicted on August 9 on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Triplett and Hahn are also facing a charge of distribution of a controlled substance and Noll is facing a charge of distributing a controlled substance resulting in death.

The indictment accuses Triplett of providing controlled substances to Hahn on July 31, 2021. Hahn and others distributed drugs to Noll the next day and on August 2, 2021, Noll provided drugs to the detainee who died as a result, according to the indictment.

A detention motion says Noll was captured on a jail video call coordinating with a drug supplier and instructing a family friend how to conceal narcotics in the spine of a bible. Noll’s cellmate later died of a fentanyl overdose within feet of the Bible, according to the detention motion and statements made in court. A motion regarding Triplett says he was caught on video on July 31, 2021, supplying capsules and a bag of a crystal substance that were later hidden in the bible.

Triplett made his first appearance in court Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Hahn pleaded not guilty August 17 and Noll pleaded not guilty the next day. Triplett and Noll waived detention hearings and will be held in jail until trial.

“We are working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who investigate overdose deaths of detainees in correctional institutions, and we will prosecute these cases,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming. “If convicted in federal court, those who supply drugs that kill could spend the rest of their lives in prison.”

The charges against Noll and Triplett carry a potential penalty of a mandatory life sentence in prison. Hahn’s charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone is prosecuting the case.

