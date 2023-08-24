Teenager from Macon injured in crash on Highway 4

Local News August 24, 2023
A 16-year-old girl from Macon sustained minor injuries after her 2007 BMW veered off the road and struck a ditch on Highway 4, four miles south of Macon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. on August 22, 2023, and was investigated by TPR Fuller (#537) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 2007 BMW, driven by the juvenile, sustained minor damage but was driven from the scene. The driver was heading southbound on Highway 4 at the time of the incident. She was wearing her seat belt.

The driver was transported by private auto to Samaritan Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

