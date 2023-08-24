Big rig crashes on Highway H sending driver to hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Highway H, two miles south of Rensselaer, at approximately 6:00 a.m. on August 23, 2023. The incident involved a southbound 2018 Freightliner, which sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Robert’s Towing.

The driver, Keh L Wah, a 39-year-old male from Lincoln, Nebraska, was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. He sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.

According to MSgt McGivney (#366) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Freightliner traveled off the right side of the roadway and then overcorrected off the left side, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Center Fire Department assisted at the scene.

